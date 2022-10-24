NewsVideos

Kargil : Modi's Diwali is 'powerful'

|Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
The Prime Minister has just reached Kargil. Like in the last eight years, this time also Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.

All Videos

Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi
3:15
Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
10:5
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
23:26
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
13:16
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali

Trending Videos

3:15
Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi
10:5
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
23:26
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
13:16
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
PM Modi,pm modi diwali,pm modi celebrates diwali with jawans,jawans diwali celebration with pm modi,modi celebrates diwali with indian army,modi diwali with army,PM Narendra Modi,modi celebrates diwali with soldiers,Diwali 2022,pm modi celebrates diwali with soldiers,Indian Army,Narendra Modi,pm modi diwali with army,PM Modi speech,narendra modi diwali with soldiers,pm modi diwali 2022,Diwali,PM Modi diwali celebration,pm modi speech today,