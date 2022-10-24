हिन्दी
Kargil : Modi's Diwali is 'powerful'
|
Updated:
Oct 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
The Prime Minister has just reached Kargil. Like in the last eight years, this time also Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.
All Videos
3:15
Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi
10:5
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
23:26
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
13:16
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
Trending Videos
3:15
Diwali 2022: Witness of Kargil victory valor - PM Modi
10:5
PM Modi Diwali: 'Kargil victory is a witness to the might' - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
23:26
Army soldiers are my family, it is a matter of good luck to celebrate Diwali at the border - PM Modi
After Boris Johnson pulls out of the content, Rishi Sunak almost set to become the PM
13:16
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
