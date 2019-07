Karnataka Live: Congress MLA Roshan Baig submits resignation to Speaker

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar is all set to take a call on the resignations of the 14 rebel MLAs –10 Congress, two JDS and two Independents – on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 21 Congress and nine JD(S) ministers decided to resign ‘voluntarily’ Monday to accommodate the disgruntled MLAs in a last-ditch attempt to save the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state. Watch this video to know more.