Protests in Mandi over illegal construction in mosque

| Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

The uproar against the illegal mosque in Mandi continues.... Today Hindus are protesting against the illegal mosque in Mandi. The Hindu devotees are demanding that the illegal mosque be re-established as soon as possible. At the same time, the demand for police has increased in view of the protest... Security has been increased outside the controversial mosques.