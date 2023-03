videoDetails

Karnataka: PM Modi's big attack on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 07:28 PM IST

PM Modi in Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Davangere, Karnataka. PM Modi has made a big attack on the Congress party in a public meeting held in Davanagere. He referred to the slapping incident of Siddaramaiah.