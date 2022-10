Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Jihad angle in mehndi applied by Muslim artists?

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Now the Jihadi angle has also been entered in the dispute of doing your-mine on festivals in the country and boycotting the purchases from people of other religions. Girls should not get Mehndi applied by Muslim mehndi artists. Hindu Mahasabha alleges that this is also a pattern of love jihad.