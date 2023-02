videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Battle of inheritance, appeal to the court!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:42 AM IST

The family by whose name Maharashtra was known till yesterday, today the government in the same state has gone out of their hands and they kept watching. The condition is that now Uddhav Thackeray has to take the support of the court to get and save the legacy of his family and Shiv Sena. Today, the official office of Shiv Sena in Parliament has also been handed over to Shiv Sena of Shinde faction.