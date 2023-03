videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Congress party is Supreme Court certified expert in lying' says BJP's spokesperson Prem Shukla

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Prem Shukla lashed out at the Congress, saying- 'Congress party is Supreme Court certified expert in lying'