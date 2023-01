videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Development Vs Controversy, on whom the 2024 elections?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

BJP President JP Nadda attacked dynasty in politics. Nadda said that PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics. Before the general elections to be held next year, this injury of BJP on dynasty is being considered important in many ways. The question is whether BJP is preparing a strategy to defeat the opponents with the attack of dynasty? Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.