Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Dhirendra Shastri's clarification on viral video!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has been accused of promoting superstition. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is constantly in the headlines. For the last few days, he has come in controversies. A police case has been registered against him in Nagpur. This case has been registered by the Andh Shraddha Nirmulan Samiti of Nagpur. Meanwhile, Zee News has an exclusive conversation with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.