Kasam Samvidhan Ki: ED has raided 24 locations of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his close ones

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has raided 24 locations of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his close ones. The Enforcement Directorate had called Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav twice for questioning. The opposition is calling this whole episode a political raid. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.