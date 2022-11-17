NewsVideos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Hindutva issue gaining attention in Gujarat elections!

|Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
The electoral battle in Gujarat has now turned into a crusade. In the election battle, every political party is calling itself the biggest supporter of Hindutva and the other party as anti-Hindu. Ever since Kamal Nath's cake with Lord Hanuman's picture has been cut, the BJP has been calling the Congress a party that insults Hindus. Arvind Kejriwal is also describing himself as a staunch devotee of Krishna and Hanuman. Gujarat's election battle has come to a halt on polarization and Hindutva.

