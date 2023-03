videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Intimidation of the opposition is BJP's toolkit - AAP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

The politics of the country has heated up after the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. 9 leaders of the opposition have written a letter to PM Modi. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, the spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party said that intimidating the opposition, toppling the elected governments is the toolkit of the BJP.