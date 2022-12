videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is it necessary to do politics even during a global pandemic?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:34 PM IST

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. After which politics started in Corona. The opposition surrounded the ruling party in Corona. So there PM Modi had a high-level meeting on Corona today. On the protocol of Corona, Congress said that first BJP should follow it. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki show.