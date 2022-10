Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Nehru+Sheikh Vs Sardar+Modi?

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 12:31 AM IST

Statement on the history of Kashmir and the mistakes of history The war has started. The BJP had blamed Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah for the occupation of a part of Kashmir by Pakistan. So now Farooq Abdullah said that no one can forget the sacrifices of Sheikh Abdullah, today Kashmir is standing with its head raised because of the policies of Nehru and Sheikh Abdullah.