videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political analyst told why Hindu nation is necessary?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Dhirendra Shastri has said two things today that India is actually a place of Hindus and secondly, foreigners also want to see India become a Hindu nation. On the line on which such things are said, the politics gets divided into two parts. It means that when someone raises such things, then his stakeholders are also born.