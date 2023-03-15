NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Politics on loudspeakers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
On the one hand, the UP Minorities Commission has written a letter regarding Ramzan. On the other hand, on the occasion of Navratri in Uttar Pradesh, after the order for recitation of Akhand Ramayana and Durga Saptashati in all the temples of the state, the UP government today made another big announcement, the festival of Shri Ram Janmotsav will also be held in Ayodhya on March 30 and 31. Will celebrate, in which Yogi Adityanath is also likely to participate.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson targets Samajwadi Party
8:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson targets Samajwadi Party
Baat Pate Ki: Politics heats up on 'loudspeaker' in UP
42:55
Baat Pate Ki: Politics heats up on 'loudspeaker' in UP
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 15, 2023
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 15, 2023
Top 50: America's big blow to China
7:0
Top 50: America's big blow to China
Baat Pate Ki: New revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case!
8:55
Baat Pate Ki: New revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case!

Trending Videos

8:54
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson targets Samajwadi Party
42:55
Baat Pate Ki: Politics heats up on 'loudspeaker' in UP
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: March 15, 2023
7:0
Top 50: America's big blow to China
8:55
Baat Pate Ki: New revelation in Umesh Pal Murder Case!
Uttar Pradesh,loudspeaker,Ramadan,uttar pradesh azan on loudspeaker,loudspeaker azan,namaz uttar pradesh,loudspeaker ban,Uttar Pradesh news,yogi adityanath uttar pradesh,uttar pradesh latest,uttar pradesh big news,uttar pradesh news live,uttar pradesh hindi news,latest uttar pradesh news,loudspeaker controversy,ramjan loudspeaker,kasam samvidhan ki,ramotsav,ramadan 2023,Deepak Chaurasia,