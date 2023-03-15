videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Politics on loudspeakers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

On the one hand, the UP Minorities Commission has written a letter regarding Ramzan. On the other hand, on the occasion of Navratri in Uttar Pradesh, after the order for recitation of Akhand Ramayana and Durga Saptashati in all the temples of the state, the UP government today made another big announcement, the festival of Shri Ram Janmotsav will also be held in Ayodhya on March 30 and 31. Will celebrate, in which Yogi Adityanath is also likely to participate.