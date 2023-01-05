NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rahul Gandhi's habit of insulting the army?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding the recruitment of Agniveer in the army created a ruckus. While giving a controversial statement in Baghpat, Rahul Gandhi said that the government will give arms to the jawans for 4 years and then after 4 years the jawans will be put on shoes and thrown out. Is insulting the army a habit of Rahul? Watch the debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki!

