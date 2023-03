videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ram Rajya cannot be compared to anyone -Devkinandan Thakur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has called Ram Rajya and Nizam-e-Mustafa as one, after which a political ruckus has started. He says that there is no question of intimidation and misbehavior in either Ram Rajya or Nizam-e-Mustafa.