Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Salman Khurshid's statement, created a ruckus again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:24 AM IST

The statement of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has once again sparked a political tussle. Veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid has equated Ram Rajya and Nizam-e-Mustafa. After which the Bharatiya Janata Party has become an attacker on Salman Khurshid. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.