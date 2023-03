videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The unrighteous will remain in Kalyug, there will be no gods – AIMIM spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Congress leader Salman Khurshid has once again given such a statement. Due to which the loss to the Congress and the political mercury in the country has increased. They have called Ram Rajya and Nizam-e-Mustafa as one. In the show Kasam Samvidhan, AIMIM spokesperson Farhan Saheb said that there will be no angels in Kalyug.