Kasam Samvidhan Ki: World accepted 'India' as shining star!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 02:00 AM IST

The new budget is in front of the country. The opposition is attacking the government regarding the budget, but the knowledgeable are excited about the budget. The special thing is that the world has also accepted India's growing economic power as iron, from the Corona period till today, when the world is hit by war and all the countries of the world are suffering from inflation, in such a time, India has saved its economy. Watch the discussion on the budget in Kasam Samvidhan Ki!