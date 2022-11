Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Would Rahul’s ‘penance’ pay off?

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 12:16 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today offered prayers at the famous Mahakal temple of Lord Shiva in Ujjain. After this, Rahul Gandhi described laborers and farmers as ascetics like Lord Ram, Krishna and Shiva. Along with this, he said that the Modi government is insulting these ascetics. BJP has raised the question that why all this happens only at the time of elections. Watch today's big debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.