Kashmir Files Controversy: Anupam Kher counterattacks on IFFI Jury head's statement, know what he wrote?

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

A new controversy has emerged on film The Kashmir Files. IFFI (International Film Festival Of India) jury head Nadav Lapid has termed the film indecent and the one that involves propaganda. Actor Anupam Kher retaliated on this statement and said, 'the stature of a lie is always smaller than that of the truth'.