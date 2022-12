videoDetails

Khabrein Khatakhat: 66 dies due to poisonous liquor consumption in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

The death due to spurious liquor consumption is rising rapidly in Bihar. So far, 66 people have become its victims. Commenting on this, Tejashwi Yadav targeted BJP and gave a big statement. Tejashwi said, 'Liquor is being supplied from UP and Haryana. Despite the presence of BJP government, action is not being taken there.