हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people
|
Updated:
Nov 01, 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Morbi bridge collapse toll rises to 136; cops arrest 9 people. Watch full video to know more.
×
All Videos
0:59
Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
1:47
Zee Top 10: PM Modi will visit Morbi today
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup
Trending Videos
0:59
Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
1:47
Zee Top 10: PM Modi will visit Morbi today
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup
morbi bridge collapse,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,morbi cable bridge collapse,morbi bridge,Bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi,Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse,morbi bridge collapse update,morbi bridge collapse 2022,morbi bridge collapse video,morbi bridge collapse today,Gujarat cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi village,Morbi Cable Bridge,bridge collapse in gujarat,Morbi,hanging bridge of morbi collapses,bridge collapse gujrat,