NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:18 AM IST
Morbi bridge collapse toll rises to 136; cops arrest 9 people. Watch full video to know more.

All Videos

Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
0:59
Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Zee Top 10: PM Modi will visit Morbi today
1:47
Zee Top 10: PM Modi will visit Morbi today
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup

Trending Videos

0:59
Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
1:47
Zee Top 10: PM Modi will visit Morbi today
Foreign workers evicted in Qatar's capital ahead of FIFA World Cup
morbi bridge collapse,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,morbi cable bridge collapse,morbi bridge,Bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi,Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse,morbi bridge collapse update,morbi bridge collapse 2022,morbi bridge collapse video,morbi bridge collapse today,Gujarat cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi village,Morbi Cable Bridge,bridge collapse in gujarat,Morbi,hanging bridge of morbi collapses,bridge collapse gujrat,