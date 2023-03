videoDetails

Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh's connection with ISI - Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Quoting sources, big news is coming out in the Amritpal case. Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh has been claimed to have connection with ISI. So in Jalandhar the Punjab Police has also registered an FIR against Amritpal Singh.