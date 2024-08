videoDetails

Deshhit: Hand on Zelenskyy's Shoulder, PM Modi Pays Tributes at Kyiv War Memorial

| Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

PM Modi Ukraine Visit: As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed his hand on Zelensky's shoulder in Ukraine today, this picture went viral all over the world. There were many messages hidden in this one picture. What was the hidden message, watch this report of ours.