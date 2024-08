videoDetails

Former Bangladesh SC judge in police custody

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Bangladesh Political Crisis Update: After the coup of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the situation of Bangladesh seems to be going from bad to worse. Meanwhile, the former judge of Bangladesh SC has been taken into custody. This action has been taken by Border Guard Bangladesh. There is an allegation of fleeing from the north-eastern border.