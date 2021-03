Kiska Bengal: Will Mamata Banerjee win Bengal by insulting PM Modi?

Mamata Banerjee had given the slogan of Khela Hobe, Responding to which PM Modi had given the slogan of Vikas Hobe at the Purulia rally. On Friday, Mamata Banerjee insult PM Modi in retaliation, now the question is, will Mamata Banerjee win Bengal by insulting PM Modi?