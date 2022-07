Know from RJ Kartik, how is the positive start of the day

When there is an atmosphere of negativity everywhere and people have made a habit of giving up early, then know from RJ Karthik, how to keep yourself positive.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

When there is an atmosphere of negativity everywhere and people have made a habit of giving up early, then know from RJ Karthik, how to keep yourself positive.