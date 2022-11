Know today's Air Quality Index Level of Delhi-NCR Pollution

| Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

There has been a slight improvement in Delhi's air pollution as compared to yesterday. Still the Air Quality Index is in severe stage. Delhi Average AQI has reached 349, 342 in Noida, 314 in Gurugram, 314 in Faridabad and 296 in Ghaziabad respectively.