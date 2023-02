videoDetails

Know What CM Yogi give this answer on 'Ka Ba in UP' Song

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Season-2 of singer Neha Singh Rathore's song 'UP Mein Ka Ba' has been in limelight in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi Adityanath himself has given an answer regarding this song. CM Yogi replied to 'Ka Ba in UP' in the assembly and said that 'Baba in UP'.