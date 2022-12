Know What Jairam Thakur Says on BJP's defeat in Himachal Result Trend

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

In Himachal Pradesh, early trends showed a neck-to-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress, but with a lead of 39 out of 68 seats in the counting so far, the Congress seems to be moving towards a decisive majority. So on the other hand BJP is leading on 25 seats. Himachal CM Jairam Thakur has accepted the defeat. By holding a press conference, I respect the mandate.