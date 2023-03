videoDetails

Know why 4th Test Match between India-Australia is considered special

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

The fourth Test between India and Australia will start from today in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This match will last for about 5 days. This match is being considered special in many ways as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese along with India's PM Modi will also be present during this match and strict security arrangements have been made.