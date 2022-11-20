NewsVideos

Kolkata Murder Case: In Aftab's way, the dead body was kept in Kolkata too

|Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 01:54 PM IST
In Kolkata, a boy killed his father along with his mother. Then to hide the dead body, he cut the father's dead body into 6 pieces.

