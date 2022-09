Kolkata Police arrested suspected terrorist from Saharanpur

Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected terrorist from Saharanpur and according to the information received, his connection is being told with Al Qaeda. The suspect is a resident of Malda, Bangladesh.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected terrorist from Saharanpur and according to the information received, his connection is being told with Al Qaeda. The suspect is a resident of Malda, Bangladesh.