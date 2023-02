videoDetails

Ladakh: Government Gives Clearance to Construction of Shinkun La Tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

India's 20 years old dream is now going to be fulfilled. BRO is building a third road to connect Ladakh with the country throughout the year. The government has approved the construction of a tunnel on Shinkun la, the only pass on this road. Know in this report why this path is important?