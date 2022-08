Lakshya Sen won the gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Lakshya Sen won the gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning the final of men's badminton. This is the first time that India has won gold in men's badminton.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Lakshya Sen won the gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by winning the final of men's badminton. This is the first time that India has won gold in men's badminton.