Land for Job Scam: CBI sent summons to Tejashwi Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

CBI has sent summons to Tejashwi Yadav. He will be questioned in the Land for Job case. In this case, Lalu Yadav and his entire family are under investigation by the CBI. On February 4, Tejashwi Yadav was called by the CBI for investigation but he did not reach Delhi citing the ongoing assembly session.