After Bahraich, wolf now targets people of Sitapur

Sonam | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Wolf Attack In UP Latest Update: Wolve attacks are not stopping in Bahraich, UP. After Bahraich, the wolf is now targeting the people of Sitapur also. Meanwhile, taking a big step to stop the attacks of wolves, a team of special shooters has been arranged. So now we have got permission to hunt wolves.