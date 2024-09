videoDetails

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Controversial slogans raised in election rally in Kishtwar

| Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

Controversial slogans have been raised in the election rally in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.. On which the Election Commission has now taken cognizance and registered a case.. In a video viral on social media, slogans of Nizam-e-Mustafa are seen being raised... A group of youth is raising the slogan 'Chal He' with former minister and independent candidate Ghulam Mohammad Saroori.