Land For Job Scam: ED raids at house of Lalu Prasad Yadav's 3 daughters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

ED has taken a major action in the land for job scam case. So far 20 locations have been raided in UP, Bihar, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. At the same time, ED has also raided the houses of three daughters of Lalu Prasad Yadav.