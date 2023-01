videoDetails

Landslide on J&K Highway: Landslide in Panthyal, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

The most important Jammu-Srinagar highway of the state has been closed due to landslides. It can be seen in the video how stones are continuously falling from the top of the hills in Panthyal.