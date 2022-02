Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away Update: PM Modi mourns the death of Lata didi

The whole country is mourning the death of Lata didi, while all the leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi expressed grief. The PM said, 'I am unable to express this sorrow in words. The kind and caring Lata didi left us. She has left a void in our country which cannot be filled.