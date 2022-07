Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy

After the controversy over the new poster of the film 'Kali', the film's director Leena Manimekalai again tweeted a picture. In her new tweet, she showed Lord Shiva and Parvati smoking.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

