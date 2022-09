Letter threatens to blow up Bareilly's Jama Masjid

There has been a threat to blow up Jama Masjid in Bareilly, UP. Threater has also pasted the pamphlet outside the mosque

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

