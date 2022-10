Life of Muslims in the country is like jail? watch this debate

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

There is a political tussle going on across the country on the issue of population control. A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has surfaced on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on religious imbalance in India. In this video, Owaisi said that 'Don't worry the Muslim population is not increasing, but is falling.