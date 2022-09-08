Lights removed from the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon

In Mumbai, BJP has alleged that the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon has been converted into a tomb. Questioning Uddhav Thackeray's silence, BJP has sought answers from Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. However, in the midst of the growing controversy, the police reached the spot and removed the lights on the grave.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

