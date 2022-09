Liquor Policy Case: BJP releases 'sting operation' video on Delhi liquor case

Speaking at the press conference on the ongoing controversy regarding Delhi's excise policy, Sambit Patra has said that Sisodia has earned from the scam. He also referred to a sting operation against AAP.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Speaking at the press conference on the ongoing controversy regarding Delhi's excise policy, Sambit Patra has said that Sisodia has earned from the scam. He also referred to a sting operation against AAP.