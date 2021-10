Mahanavami 2021: Whole country worshipping 'Maa Durga' on occasion of Mahanavami

Maa Siddhidatri is worshiped in the ninth form on the day of Mahanavami. This form of Goddess is considered to be the full form of Goddess. It is believed that only by worshiping the mother on this day. Today, the whole country is seeing a lot of enthusiasm.